NICE requests more data on AstraZeneca's Iressa for NSC lung cancer, notably on cost effectiveness

In draft guidance published today, the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has asked Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca to provide more data on the effectiveness of its product Iressa (gefitinib, as a treatment for locally-advanced or metastatic non small cell lung cancer.
This draft guidance has been issued for consultation and AstraZeneca now has an opportunity to respond to the independent Appraisal Committee's considerations and requests. The NICE has requested further exploration of progression-free survival and overall survival beyond the timeframe of a study called the Iressa Pan Asian Study (IPASS). It has also requested further cost effectiveness analysis for this exploration.
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