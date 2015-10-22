Nicox reports 9-month revenue up at 7.0 million euros

French drugmaker Nicox (Euronext Paris: COX) on Thursday reported revenue for first nine months of 2015 of 7.0 million euros ($7.9 million) on the back of European and International product sales.

Revenues were up against 3.2 million euros a year ago. The company said it sees a continuous progression of revenues throughout last quarter of 2015.

Michele Garufi, chief executive of Nicox, said: "The first nine months of 2015 were marked by the continuous sales growth of our European commercial operations, which increased by 119% over the same period of 2014, and as well as by the NDA acceptance for filing of Vesneo, our leading nitric oxide-donating candidate partnered with Valeant in glaucoma. The FDA set a target PDUFA date for July 21, 2016, to finalize its evaluation and we look forward to the potential subsequent launch of Vesneo in the United States. Together with our proprietary cetirizine eye drop, AC-170, we could have two FDA approvals by the end of 2016, which we believe places Nicox in a unique position among the European specialty pharmaceutical companies."