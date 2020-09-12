Sunday 11 January 2026

NIH ACTIV initiates trials of blood-thinners for COVID-19

12 September 2020
The USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) has launched two of three adaptive Phase III clinical trials evaluating the safety and effectiveness of varying types of blood thinners to treat adults diagnosed with COVID-19.

Part of the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) initiative, these trials will be conducted at more than 100 sites around the world and will involve patients in various clinical settings — those who have not been hospitalized, those currently hospitalized and those discharged after hospitalization for moderate to severe disease.

Collectively known as ACTIV-4 antithrombotics, the trials will provide critical insights that could help guide the care of patients with COVID-19, particularly those who suffer from life-threatening blood clots. The trial for hospitalized COVID-19 patients and the trial for patients with COVID-19 who have not been hospitalized are now underway. Participants will be assigned to take either a placebo, aspirin or a low or therapeutic dose of the blood thinner apixaban.

