No change to foreign investment limit in India’s pharma industry

The Indian government has decided that there will be no change in its policy on foreign direct investment (FDI) in the pharmaceutical industry.
India has various rules governing FDI in different industries and had considered the proposal of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for review of the policy on FDI in the pharmaceutical sector, which allows 100% FDI in both greenfield and brownfield projects. A proposal had sought to change it to 49%, with foreign investors made to direct 25% of their investments into R&D.
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