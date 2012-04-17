No proof of added benefit of Sativex, says German IQWiG

In an early benefit assessment under to the German Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG), the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) examined whether Sativex, a cannabis-based treatment for moderate to severe spastic paralysis and muscle spasms due to multiple sclerosis (MS) offers an added benefit over the optimized standard therapy.
However, no such added benefit can be inferred from the dossier, as the drug manufacturer deviated from the specifications of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) – which makes the final decision - and chose a different comparator therapy, stated the IQWiG. Sativex was developed by the UK’s GW Pharmaceuticals (AIM: GWP) and Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) has rights in most of Europe, and the drug gained regulatory approval in Germany (as well as other countries) last year (The Pharma Letter May 27, 2011).
Comparison of different possibilities for optimizing treatment
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze