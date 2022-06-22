No slam dunk, but DMD data could secure future for Translarna

After repeated failures to register its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug in the USA, new data suggest PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) might be about ready to try again.

The New Jersey, USA-based rare disease drug developer has long had conditional marketing approval in Europe for ataluren, a novel protein restoration remedy which the company markets as Translarna.

The US Food and Drug Administration has remained unpersuaded, however, rejecting a submission from PTC for the third time in late 2017.