No slam dunk for Veklury in COVID-19

Top-line results from the Phase III SIMPLE trial of Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) COVID-19 therapy Veklury (remdesivir) show a positive, but not statistically significant impact.
The trial is testing the effect of adding the therapy to standard of care on hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19 pneumonia.
People in the 5-day Veklury treatment group were 65% more likely to have clinical improvement at Day 11, compared with those in the standard of care group. Those receiving a 10-day treatment course of Veklury also showed a favorable improvement.
