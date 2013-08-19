Non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment Pixuvri given market access in France

USA-based Cell Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTIC) has been granted market access in France for its aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment Pixuvri (pixantrone).

It announced today that the Transparency Commission (CT) of the French National Health Authority granted market access for the drug as a mono-therapy for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (patients with aggressive B-cell NHL who failed two or three prior lines of therapy). The next and final step in France's pharmaceutical reimbursement process is inclusion on the list of medicines approved for hospital use and subsequent publication in the Journal Officiel in France, which Cell Therapeutics intends to pursue.

James Bianco, president and chief executive of Cell Therapeutics, said: “We are pleased to receive the CT's favorable opinion for reimbursement of Pixuvri and look forward to bringing this new approved therapy to patients in France with aggressive NHL.”