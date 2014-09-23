NovaDel sells ZolpiMist NDA, license and IP to Amherst Pharma

NovaDel Pharma (NVDL. PK) has sold its insomnia drug ZolpiMist (zolpidem oral spray) New Drug Application to fellow USA-based Amherst Pharmaceuticals.
The transaction also includes the NovaDel patents and trade marks covered by NovaDel’s license agreement with ECR Pharmaceuticals for US rights to ZolpiMist as well as the license agreement itself. Also included in the transaction are the international patents and trade marks for ZolpiMist.
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