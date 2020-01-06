Novan decimated as SB206 fails in Ph III trial

US pharma company Novan (Nasdaq: NOVN) saw its share price slashed more than 73% to $0.84 after revealing disappointing top-line efficacy results from its Phase III B-SIMPLE program with SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a common viral infection of the skin.
Statistical significance was not achieved for the primary endpoint in either B-SIMPLE1 or B-SIMPLE2, however multiple sensitivity analyses are supportive and consistent across both studies and support a potential path forward for the asset. The two trials are ongoing, awaiting 24-week safety data, thus the top-line results are for efficacy data only.
