“Novartis Access” launched to provide portfolio of affordable medicines in lower-income countries

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) today announced the launch of “Novartis Access,” a portfolio of 15 medicines to treat chronic diseases in low- and low-middle-income countries.
The portfolio addresses cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, and breast cancer and will be offered to governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other public-sector health care providers for $1 per treatment, per month.
"Novartis Access is a natural extension of two important contributions our company makes to society: developing innovative medicines that help people fight disease and working to get them to as many people as possible," said Joerg Reinhardt, chairman of Novartis, adding: "This program takes an novel approach to addressing the rising tide of chronic diseases in parts of the world where people often have limited access to healthcare. We know we will need to keep an open mindset and learn as we progress on this journey."
