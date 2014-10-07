Novartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb sign NSCLC collaboration

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) and US peer Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have announced a clinical collaboration to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of three molecularly targeted compounds in combination with B-MS’ investigational PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo (nivolumab), in Phase I/II trials of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Alessandro Riva, global head, Novartis Oncology Development and Medical Affairs, said: "Preclinical data suggests that combining molecularly targeted agents with immunotherapies such as nivolumab may have synergistic effects and lead to better outcomes for patients. This collaboration enables us to study several key compounds, including our new highly-potent ALK inhibitor Zykadia, together with a promising, novel immunotherapy agent, paving the way for potential new treatment approaches for patients with NSCLC."

Investigational treatments