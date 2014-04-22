Novartis appoints Jeff George as Division Head, Alcon and Richard Francis as Division Head, Sandoz

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced the appointment of Jeff George as Division Head of Alcon, effective May 1, 2014. Mr George succeeds Kevin Buehler who is retiring from the company after a distinguished 30-year career at Alcon, the global leader in eye care.
As part of the planned transition, Mr Buehler will provide management and strategic support on the Alcon business.
Richard Francis, a proven pharmaceuticals and biotechnology leader, has been appointed as new Division Head of Sandoz, succeeding Mr George. Mr Francis joins Novartis from Biogen Idec, where he has held roles of increasing responsibility across several therapeutic areas in both Europe and the United States over his 13-year career with the company.
