Novartis’ Bexsero has high uptake in first widespread public vaccination program against meningitis B

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced initial results from a large-scale vaccination campaign using Bexsero (multicomponent meningococcal Group B vaccine [recombinant, adsorbed]) against meningitis B.
The campaign, which took place in the Sanguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area of Québec, Canada, has reached 81% of its target population in the first three months, comprising more than 45,000 between two months and 20 years of age. It was intended to add to the growing real-world experience of the drug, which is approved in 34 countries, and demonstrate the value of meningitis B-prevention within communities that are afforded access.
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