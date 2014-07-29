Novartis’ Bexsero has high uptake in first widespread public vaccination program against meningitis B

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced initial results from a large-scale vaccination campaign using Bexsero (multicomponent meningococcal Group B vaccine [recombinant, adsorbed]) against meningitis B.

The campaign, which took place in the Sanguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean area of Québec, Canada, has reached 81% of its target population in the first three months, comprising more than 45,000 between two months and 20 years of age. It was intended to add to the growing real-world experience of the drug, which is approved in 34 countries, and demonstrate the value of meningitis B-prevention within communities that are afforded access.