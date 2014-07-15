Novartis collaborates with Banner Alzheimer's Inst on AD prevention study

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has set up a collaboration with US not-for-profit group the Banner Alzheimer's Institute (BAI) on a pioneering clinical study in Alzheimer's disease (AD) prevention.

The study will determine whether two Novartis investigational anti-amyloid treatments can prevent or delay the emergence of symptoms of AD in people identified as being at genetic risk for developing the late-onset form of the disease.

The study is partially funded by a $33.2 million grant commitment from the USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH), awarded in 2013, and more than $15 million in philanthropic and in-kind contributions by Banner Alzheimer’s Foundation.