Sunday 11 January 2026

Novartis finally gets Alcon; vildagliptin now available for elderly type 2 diabetics in UK

Pharmaceutical
8 April 2011

In what looks to be the last hurdle for Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) to take full control of eye care specialist Alcon (NYSE:ACL), the latter’s independent shareholders have approved the merger. Under the terms of the merger, Alcon shareholders will receive 2.9228 Novartis shares or American Depositary Shares plus a cash payment of $8.20 for each Alcon share. Completion is subject to approval by the Novartis shareholders, which will vote today (April 80. Following completion of the merger, Alcon will terminate its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

It will be recalled that, in 2008, although Alcon’s majority shareholder Nestle agreed to sell out to Novartis for $180 a share (total $28.1 billion), giving the Swiss drugmaker a 77% stake, independent shareholders were offered a lower price - $153 - that they believed was unfair. This but was re-negotiated last year to a value of around $171 a share plus a contingent value amount (The Pharma Letter December 15, 2010).

The Alcon shareholders also re-elected Daniel Vasella, Cary Rayment, Thomas Plaskett, Enrico Vanni, and Norman Walker to the board of directors for the period between the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and the completion of the merger. Shareholders also voted to grant a discharge to the current and former members of the board of directors, approved the 2010 business report and approved KPMG as auditor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze