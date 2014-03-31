Novartis halts Ph III LCZ696 trial on strong results

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) says that the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) unanimously recommended early closure of the PARADIGM-HF study, based on the strength of interim results, with the news pushing the firm’s shares 3.7% higher to 75.15 Swiss francs by close of trading.
The findings of this Phase III trial indicated that patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HF-REF) who received LCZ696 lived longer without being hospitalized for heart failure than those who received standard care with ACE-inhibitor enalapril. Based on the compelling efficacy and primary endpoint having been met, the trial will now close early. This follows two previous interim analyses that showed the safety profile of LCZ696 was acceptable.
Unique mechanism of action “could be transformative”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze