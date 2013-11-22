Thursday 8 January 2026

Novartis highlights growth prospects, boasting significant pipeline progress

Pharmaceutical
22 November 2013
novartis-night-big

In an upbeat statement ahead of its annual investor day in London today (November 22), Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) pleased investors, saying it would buy back $5 billion of its stock and said it will expand in faster-growing areas of health care such as dermatology and cardiovascular treatments, pushing the firm’s shares up 2.3% to 74 Swiss francs in early Zurich trading. The buyback will start immediately and be executed over two years on the 2nd trading line.

"Novartis has reached an inflection point, having fully integrated Alcon and reduced debt," said Joseph Jimenez, chief executive of Novartis, adding: "We are now further sharpening the execution of our strategy to strengthen shareholder value through science-based innovation in high-growth segments of health care where we have the global scale, competitive advantage and the right capabilities to win."

Novartis recently announced a definitive agreement to divest its blood transfusion diagnostics unit to Grifols for $1.7 billion (The Pharma Letter November 11). The sale enables Novartis to focus more sharply on its strategic businesses and is one result of the ongoing review of the diversified portfolio, the company noted. There has been speculation that Novartis's animal health unit, which Citi analysts estimate could have an enterprise value (equity plus debt) of roughly $4 billion, could be next on the block, reported Reuters.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Biolojic Design appoints new chief medical officer
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026

Company Spotlight

LB Pharmaceuticals
A U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in New York. It is focused on developing small-molecule medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, with clinical studies run through external trial sites.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze