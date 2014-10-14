Novartis is fined by Indian pricing authority over Voveran

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has received a penalty charge of 3 billion rupees ($49 million) from the Indian National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) for overcharging for its painkiller Voveran (diclofenac, also sold under the Voltaren trade name).
The painkiller is under the Indian government’s price control, but Novartis has been accused of overcharging for the drug. The pharmaceutical company had already filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court.
"Novartis has received a notice from NPPA and will duly respond to the same. Novartis believes the show cause notice to be erroneous and entirely misconceived and Novartis will challenge both the basis of the demand as well as the entire quantum of the demand," Novartis India said in a filing to the BSE on Monday, reported NDTV.
