Novartis' Japan unit faces 15-day suspension over trial data manipulation

The Japanese unit of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) is facing suspension following allegations of data manipulation in the results of Diovan (valsartan) clinical trials.

This would be the first time Japanese regulators have imposed such a penalty on a drug company, though its financial regulators have previously used business suspension orders on banks and brokers. Sources close to the matter have said that suspension would last no more than 15 days.

The company replaced its Japanese management staff after employees were accused of manipulating the trial data in favor of blood pressure drug Diovan, and concealing the side-effects associated with leukemia drug Tasigna (nilotinib).