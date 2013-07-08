Novartis licenses technology to India's BioE to deliver affordable typhoid vaccines

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) said this morning (July 8) that it has entered into a development and licensing agreement with India’s Biological E (BioE) for two vaccines to protect against typhoid and paratyphoid fevers.

The agreement advances the Novartis goal to deliver accessible and affordable vaccines that address unmet medical need in endemic regions, the Swiss firm says. The agreement is worldwide except for developed countries, where Novartis will retain rights.

Under the license, NVGH will transfer technology to BioE, which will have financial and operational responsibility for manufacturing, further clinical development, approval and distribution in the developing world. The typhoid vaccine (Vi-CRM197) has achieved proof of concept, had successful Phase II results, and will be transferred to BioE. A combined typhoid-paratyphoid vaccine will be transferred once proof-of-concept is completed through early, small-scale studies in humans to determine safety and immunogenicity. The Wellcome Trust continues to support the development of the dual-acting vaccine through a Strategic Award that was awarded in 2009.