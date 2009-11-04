Sunday 11 January 2026

Novartis makes another foray into China, buying Zheijian Tianyuan for $125 million

Pharmaceutical
4 November 2009

Just a day after revealing a $1 billion-plus investment in China for R&D (The Pharma Letter November 3), Swiss drug major Novartis announced that it will acquire an 85% stake in Zhejiang Tianyuan Bio-Pharmaceutical, a private vaccines company for $125 million as a part of its strategic initiative to expand human vaccines presence in China. The acquisition will require Chinese regulatory and government approvals.

Tianyuan offers a range of marketed vaccine products in China and R&D projects focused on various preventable viral and bacterial diseases. The Chinese firm has been delivering dynamic and profitable growth, having more than doubled its net sales to approximately $25 million in 2008 compared to 2006, Novartis noted.

"Novartis has a long-standing commitment to improving healthcare in China. Our future activities with Tianyuan are an important step in our strategy to enhance the prevention of diseases in China with high-quality products," said Daniel Vasella, chairman and chief executive of Novartis.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will work together to expand Tianyuan's product portfolio and R&D pipeline through targeted investments in vaccines innovation, manufacturing technologies and commercial networks. This collaboration is also expected to facilitate the introduction of Novartis' vaccines into China, where the Swiss firm currently has a limited presence with an offering of vaccines only against influenza and rabies.

China is the world's third largest vaccines market, with annual industry sales of more than $1 billion and has expectations for sustained double-digit growth in the future given the government's commitment to improve access to quality health care, said Novartis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze