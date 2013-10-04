Novartis MS drug Gilenya leads to reduction in brain volume drug

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has revealed new data indicating that continued treatment with Gilenya (fingolimod) led to a reduction in brain volume loss in people with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), and was associated with a higher proportion of people remaining free of disability progression compared to plac
The results were presented at the ongoing 29th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Brain volume loss is emerging as a significant indicator of disability progression over the long-term in MS, and is a topic of much interest within the MS medical community. Loss of brain volume has been observed to occur at higher rates in patients with MS than in the general population. The average rate of brain volume loss in a person without MS over one year is 0.1% to 0.3%.
