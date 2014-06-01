Novartis nabs Merck's Bruno Strigini as president of oncology business

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced the appointment of Bruno Strigini as president of Novartis Oncology, effective June 1, replacing Herve Hoppenot, who quit the post early this year to become chief executive of USA-based Incyte Corp.

Mr Strigini (pictured) joins Novartis from US drug giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), where he most recently served as president for Europe/Canada, a region comprising 37 countries with over 10,000 associates. With 25 years of experience in pharmaceuticals, animal health, OTC and vaccines leading in both international and local roles, he has a global perspective on the health care industry, with expertise across diverse geographies, including both mature and emerging markets.