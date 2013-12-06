Novartis Phase III study shows investigational compound LBH589 extends progression-free survival in multiple myeloma

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced results of a Phase III trial of the investigational compound LBH589 (panobinostat) showing that it significantly extended progression-free survival in patients with relapsed or relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
The PANORAMA-1 (PANobinostat ORAl in Multiple MyelomA) trial compared LBH589, in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, to tobortezomib plus dexamethasone alone. LBH589 showed significant clinical benefit bringing it a step closer to becoming the first in its class of anti-cancer agents to be available to patients with multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma affects approximately one to five in every 100,000 people worldwide each year and the five year survival-rate for patients is about 44%.
Alessandro Riva, global head, Oncology Development and Medical Affairs, Novartis Oncology, said: “Results from this study show improved outcomes for these multiple myeloma patients who otherwise have few options to treat this incurable disease. Given its mechanism of action, LBH589 has the potential to be an important treatment option for multiple myeloma.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze