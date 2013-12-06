Thursday 8 January 2026

Novartis Phase III study shows investigational compound LBH589 extends progression-free survival in multiple myeloma

6 December 2013
Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced results of a Phase III trial of the investigational compound LBH589 (panobinostat) showing that it significantly extended progression-free survival in patients with relapsed or relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

The PANORAMA-1 (PANobinostat ORAl in Multiple MyelomA) trial compared LBH589, in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, to tobortezomib plus dexamethasone alone. LBH589 showed significant clinical benefit bringing it a step closer to becoming the first in its class of anti-cancer agents to be available to patients with multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma affects approximately one to five in every 100,000 people worldwide each year and the five year survival-rate for patients is about 44%.

Alessandro Riva, global head, Oncology Development and Medical Affairs, Novartis Oncology, said: “Results from this study show improved outcomes for these multiple myeloma patients who otherwise have few options to treat this incurable disease. Given its mechanism of action, LBH589 has the potential to be an important treatment option for multiple myeloma.”

