Novartis posts downturn in 3rd-qtr sales and earnings

Shares of Switzerland’s Novartis (NOVN: VX) were down 2.4% at 88.35 Swiss francs in early trading after the pharma giant posted third-quarter 2015 financials that missed estimates on currency effects and the payback of rebates in the USA.
Novartis reported a 6% fall to $12.27 billion in net sales for the quarter. Net income fell 42% to $1.81 billion or $0.75 per share, compared with $3.1 billion or $1.27 a share in the year-earlier quarter, which included a one-time gain of around $800 million from a divestment. Core net income fell 2% to $3.06 billion. Analysts had expected core net income of $3.2 billion for the third quarter, and sales of $12.7 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The strong US dollar negatively impacting sales by -12% and core operating income by -17%. Novartis has agreed to pay $390 million as part of a settlement with the US Department of Justice over alleged kickback schemes for Exjade (deferasirox) and Myfortic (mycophenolic acid) to specialty pharmacies (The Pharma Letter July 1).
Novartis maintained its full-year 2015 guidance for annual sales to grow at a mid-single-digit percentage rate, with core operating income growing at high single digits, stripping out currency effects.
