Novartis presents strong new Ph III results with omalizumab in CSU

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has presented new results from the Phase III ASTERIA I study showing omalizumab was effective and safe in the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), a chronic and debilitating form of hives.

ASTERIA I is the final pivotal registration study for omalizumab in CSU to be announced, and results were revealed for the first time at the 22nd Congress of the European Association of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) in Istanbul, Turkey.

Omalizumab, the active ingredient of blockbuster asthma treatment Xolair (marketed with Roche subsidiary Genentech, joint developer of the drug), is currently not approved for the treatment of CSU, Novartis noted.