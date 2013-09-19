Novartis progresses with clinical trials in chronic myeloid leukemia

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has released an update on its clinical trial program on evaluating the potential for patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) to maintain undetectable levels of disease after stopping drug therapy.
It released the news to mark World CML Day, which takes place on September 22 to mark the genetic material that is associated with CML - the missing section from chromosome 22 shifts to chromosome 9 and vice versa, in a phenomenon called "translocation." Known as the Philadelphia chromosome, this genetic mutation is present in about 95% of CML patients.
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