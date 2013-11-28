Novartis researchers identify new drug target for malaria

Scientists at Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) have discovered a new drug target for treating malaria, with potential to prevent, block and treat multiple stages of the malaria life cycle. The on-going research to develop imidazopyrazines as a new treatment for malaria is supported by the Wellcome Trust and Medicines for Malaria Venture.

The discovery, which is published on-line in the journal Nature, identifies phosphatidylinositol-4 kinase (PfPI4K) as the target of the imidazopyrazines, a novel experimental antimalarial compound class that inhibits the development of multiple malaria-causing Plasmodium species at each stage of infection in the human host.