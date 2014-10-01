Novartis returns rights to Enanta’s NS5A Inhibitor EDP-239 for hep C

USA-based discovery and development company Enanta Pharmaceuticals says it has entered into an agreement to regain full rights from Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) to EDP-239, an NS5A inhibitor currently in Phase I development for hepatitis C virus (HCV).
“Novartis notified Enanta that, as part of an ongoing portfolio transformation, HCV research would no longer be a strategic focus for Novartis,” stated Jay Luly, president and chief executive of Enanta, adding: “We appreciate Novartis’ contributions to the clinical development of EDP-239 and its ready agreement to return the NS5A program to us. Enanta is now positioned with three wholly-owned HCV programs from which future drug combinations can be explored.”
Part of a $440 million collaboration
