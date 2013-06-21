Novartis's new heart failure drug to dominate with $1.9 billion global revenue by 2022, says GlobalData

Following a launch scheduled for 2015 for the treatment of chronic heart failure (CHF), Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) novel combination drug LCZ-696 will rapidly dominate the global CHF therapeutics sector and mark a drug development paradigm shift, says research and consulting firm GlobalData.

The firm’s latest report forecasts global sales of LCZ-696 to reach a massive $1.86 billion by 2022, with an estimated 15%-20% of all CHF patients across the USA and Europe treated with the drug by the end of the forecast period.

LCZ-696 expected to gain 55% share of US CHF market