Novartis sales edge upwards thanks to key growth brands

26 April 2022
Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) edged marginally higher in the stock market on Tuesday after announcing that its first quarter 2022 sales and profits had done the same.

Net sales rose by 1% to $12.53 billion, which was slightly short of a FactSet-provided consensus that saw the metric at $12.75 billion and the S&P Capital IQ consensus of $12.61.

The Basel-based company reported net income of $2.22 billion in the quarter, up from $1.80 billion in 2021 but shy of a FactSet-provided consensus that predicted $3.25 billion.

