Novartis' secukinumab demonstrates superiority to rival Enbrel in psoriasis study

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced results from a Phase III psoriasis study which showed the superiority of its secukinumab (AIN457) in clearing skin compared to Enbrel (etanercept), which is made by US biotech leader Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) and earned sales of $1.3 billion last year.

The FIXTURE trial was a randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, placebo-controlled, multi-center global study of subcutaneous secukinumab in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, involving 1,307 patients.

The study showed that all primary and secondary endpoints were met. Established treatment measures were used to assess the efficacy of secukinumab including PASI 75 (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index 75) and the Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA mod 2011), a standard tool to assess the clearing of skin after treatment.