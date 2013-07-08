Novartis' secukinumab demonstrates superiority to rival Enbrel in psoriasis study

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has announced results from a Phase III psoriasis study which showed the superiority of its secukinumab (AIN457) in clearing skin compared to Enbrel (etanercept), which is made by US biotech leader Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) and earned sales of $1.3 billion last year.
The FIXTURE trial was a randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, placebo-controlled, multi-center global study of subcutaneous secukinumab in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, involving 1,307 patients.
The study showed that all primary and secondary endpoints were met. Established treatment measures were used to assess the efficacy of secukinumab including PASI 75 (Psoriasis Area and Severity Index 75) and the Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA mod 2011), a standard tool to assess the clearing of skin after treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze