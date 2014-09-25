Novartis' secukinumab meets primary and secondary endpoints in Phase III psoriatic arthritis trials

Swiss drug major Novartis' (NOVN: VX) AIN457 (secukinumab) has met the primary and key secondary endpoints in two pivotal Phase III studies of in psoriatic arthritis.
It is an investigational medicine that stops the interleukin-17A protein, central to the development of inflammatory diseases. The endpoints included improving signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, including improving peripheral joint disease and preventing joint damage versus placebo, and delivering clear or almost clear skin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze