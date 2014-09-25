Novartis' secukinumab meets primary and secondary endpoints in Phase III psoriatic arthritis trials

Swiss drug major Novartis' (NOVN: VX) AIN457 (secukinumab) has met the primary and key secondary endpoints in two pivotal Phase III studies of in psoriatic arthritis.

It is an investigational medicine that stops the interleukin-17A protein, central to the development of inflammatory diseases. The endpoints included improving signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, including improving peripheral joint disease and preventing joint damage versus placebo, and delivering clear or almost clear skin.

Results will form the basis of filing