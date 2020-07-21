Novartis shares dip as sales miss estimate

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) was trading 1.5% lower on Tuesday lunchtime after presenting its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Net sales for the quarter were $11.35 billion, a 4% drop on the same period of 2019. An analysts’ consensus forecast provided by FactSet estimated second-quarter sales of $11.83 billion.

Net profit from continuing operations was $1.87 billion, down 11%, though core operating income jumped by 1% in a rise attributed to lower spending and improved gross margin.