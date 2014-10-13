Thursday 8 January 2026

Novartis suspends commissioning of new Russian plant

Pharmaceutical
13 October 2014

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has decided to suspend the commissioning of its new Russian plant, which is currently being built in the St Petersburg region for at least a year, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to the company’s announcement, the commissioning of the plant, which is located in the Novoorlovskaya special economic zone of St Petersburg and which should have been completed in the third quarter of the current year, is postponed for at least a year. Total investment in the project is estimated at 4.5 billion roubles ($140 million). The new plant should have the capacity to produce 1.5 billion tablets a year and is located on a 10.05 hectares site, aimed at providing high-quality generics and innovative pharmaceuticals for Russian patients. Construction started in 2011, and the project was part of the company's five-year $500million investment plan (TPL December 20, 2010).

According to an official spokesperson for Novartis Russia, the main reason for the suspension of the project is “technical problems.” However, according to some sources close to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, among these reasons are sanctions imposed on Russia by the West and a generally unfavorable investment climate in the country.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze