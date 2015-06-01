Novartis to open Russian factory in mid June

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has officially confirmed that it will open its Russian manufacturing facility in St Petersburg on June 19 this year.
In contrast to other of the company’s plants, the new facility will specialize on the production of both original drugs and generics. The investment in the project is estimated at $138 million.
Details of the future range of the plant are not disclosed, but according to some sources close to the company, it will comprise of about 30 products. The drugs will be designed for the treatment of heart disease, diabetes, cancer and other diseases.
