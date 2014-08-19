Novartis to start production of Tasigna in Russia

Russia’s largest drugmaker Pharmstandard (PHST RU) has signed an agreement with Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) on the local of production of Tasigna (nilotinib), a drug for the treatment of cancer, in Russia. It is planned that the production of the drug will be at the facilities of Pharmstandard’s plant in Ufa.
At present Tasigna is one the top 10 best-selling drugs of Novartis, being the company’s second best-selling anti-cancer drug after Glivec (imatinib). In 2013 its global sales reached $1.27 billion.
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