Novartis' Zortress first drug in over a decade approved by FDA to prevent organ rejection

Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) said on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Zortress (everolimus), marketed under the trade name Certican outside of the USA, for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients receiving a liver transplant.
The approval was based on the largest liver transplant study to date, which showed that Zortress plus reduced tacrolimus led to comparable efficacy and 10mL/min higher renal function as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) for Zortress compared to standard tacrolimus at 12 months.
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