NovaSAID partners with Cadila to develop inflammation and pain therapies

Swedish research based company NovaSAID (a Karolinska Development portfolio firm) and Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of India’s largest privately-held pharmaceuticals companies, have entered into a strategic partnership to develop new treatments for inflammation and pain in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The companies will collaborate around preclinical and clinical development of drug candidates that have been developed by NovaSAID and the development will be conducted at Cadila’s facility in Ahmedabad, India.