Thursday 23 July 2026

Novel AML therapy falls at the final hurdle

Pharmaceutical
3 July 2020
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Shares in San Diego-based MEI Pharma (Nasdaq: MEIP) fell by nearly a fifth on Thursday, following news that a Phase III study of pracinostat in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) had failed.

MEI has been developing the oral HDAC blocker in collaboration with Swiss oncology specialist Helsinn, under the terms of  a 2016 agreement.

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More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Helsinn out-licenses chemo-induced nausea drugs in Russia
27 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
Helsinn out-licenses pracinostat in South America
2 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Menarini buys rights to AML candidate from Helsinn Group
21 December 2018
Biotechnology
FDA approves Onureg for AML
2 September 2020




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