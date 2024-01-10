Thursday 18 June 2026

Novel drug approvals by US FDA for 2023

Pharmaceutical
10 January 2024
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The US Food and Drug Administration has published a list of the novel drug that it approved for marketing in 2023.

The total number of new drug applications (NDAs) authorized last year was 55. This compares with just 37 approvals in 2022, a particularly low number,and 50 approvals in 2021.

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