Novel fixed-dose combo promises improvement for asthma patients

16 May 2022
Full results from the MANDALA Phase III trial have been published by British firms Avillion and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Since 2018 the companies have been working together on the development of PT027, a novel fixed-dose combination of albuterol and budesonide, in asthma.

The firms believe it could represent a new treatment option as a rescue medicine, to be used as-needed by people with moderate to severe asthma.

