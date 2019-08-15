Novel narcolepsy med to challenge blockbuster Xyrem in USA

USA-based Harmony Biosciences, a part of the Paragon Biosciences corporate family, has won US approval for Wakix (pitolisant) for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy.
The first-in-class medication, a selective histamine 3 receptor antagonist, was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of narcolepsy in 2010.
France-based Bioprojet has marketed the product in Europe since its approval by the European Medicines Agency in 2016. Harmony acquired exclusive US rights to the drug from Bioprojet in 2017.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze