Novel narcolepsy med to challenge blockbuster Xyrem in USA

15 August 2019
USA-based Harmony Biosciences, a part of the Paragon Biosciences corporate family, has won US approval for Wakix (pitolisant) for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy.

The first-in-class medication, a selective histamine 3 receptor antagonist, was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of narcolepsy in 2010.

France-based Bioprojet has marketed the product in Europe since its approval by the European Medicines Agency in 2016. Harmony  acquired exclusive US rights to the drug from Bioprojet in 2017.

Company Spotlight

Upstream Bio
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting biologics for severe inflammatory respiratory diseases. Its pipeline is anchored by verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor.


