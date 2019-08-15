Novel narcolepsy med to challenge blockbuster Xyrem in USA

USA-based Harmony Biosciences, a part of the Paragon Biosciences corporate family, has won US approval for Wakix (pitolisant) for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy.

The first-in-class medication, a selective histamine 3 receptor antagonist, was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of narcolepsy in 2010.

France-based Bioprojet has marketed the product in Europe since its approval by the European Medicines Agency in 2016. Harmony acquired exclusive US rights to the drug from Bioprojet in 2017.