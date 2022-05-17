Novel therapies will redefine Alzheimer's digital space in Japan

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive fatal neurological disorder and the most common cause of dementia primarily affecting the elderly population, with AD-associated dementia accounting for two-thirds of dementia cases in Japan.

Against this backdrop, novel therapy approvals will enrich the present digital marketing space for AD in Japan, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

According to GlobalData’s ‘Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center’, Japan has the highest total prevalence of AD, with 23.88% in women and 11.93% in men, with the total prevalent cases in those 60 years and older forecast to increase from 4.1 million in 2022 to 4.9 million in 2028, at an annual growth rate of 3.5%.