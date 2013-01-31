Novo Nordisk 2012 net profit leaps 25% and sales rise 18%

Denmark-based insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) saw its shares rise 1.6% to 1,037 kroner in early trading this morning, when the company posted a strong set of financials for full year 2012, with sales rising 18% (12% in local currencies) to 78.0 billion Danish kroner ($14.08 billion).
Reported operating profit increased by 32% to 29.5 billion kroner including a 1.7 percentage points improvement in the gross margin. Measured in local currencies, operating profit increased by 20%. Net profit increased by 25% to DKK 21.4 billion kroner. Earnings per share (diluted) increased by 30% to DKK 38.85.
Fourth-quarter net income rose 23% to 5.76 billion kroner, beating the 5.34 billion-kroner average estimates of analysts compiled by Bloomberg
