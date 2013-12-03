Novo Nordisk aims to expand its already leading position in diabetes care

Denmark-based global insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) this morning set out its ambition to further expand its position in the diabetes care market through the continuous discovery, development and marketing of new, improved insulins and GLP-1 analogues as well as combinations of these.
Moreover, the company said at its Capital Markets Day presentation, it intends to establish a presence within the treatment of obesity with liraglutide (trade name Victoza for diabetes treatment) 3mg, for which it expects to file for regulatory review in the USA and the European Union around the turn of the year. Novo Nordisk shares rose 1.2% to 993.50 Danish kroner in early morning trading.
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