Novo Nordisk and Karolinska Institutet collaborate on diabetes postdoctoral research program

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) is to join forces with Swedish researchers Karolinska Institutet for diabetes research.

The program will be fully funded by Novo Nordisk, and is a postdoctoral fellowship with 12 researchers being offered three-year grants to research diabetes and metabolism. Research will be carried out at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

Anders Hamsten, vice chancellor of Karolinska Institutet, said: "Novo Nordisk is the world leader in diabetes, and this initiative is of strategic importance both to them and to us. The agreement creates a unique opportunity for recruiting young diabetes researchers to Karolinska Institutet."