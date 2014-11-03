Novo Nordisk and Roche Diabetes Care launch new treatment option

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has launched NovoRapid PumpCart, the first pre-filled pump cartridge with an insulin analogue that has been specifically designed for insulin pumps.
The new cartridge, which contains NovoRapid (insulin aspart), aims to make insulin pump therapy more convenient for people with diabetes. The PumpCart is being launched in the UK, Sweden and Austria today and will be made available in more European countries throughout 2015 and 2016.
It has been developed in a non-exclusive partnership between Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) and Novo Nordisk, as the cartridge is compatible with the new Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump therapy system from Roche Diabetes Care. The Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump therapy system has been launched in Austria in the first half of this year and is being launched in the UK today, with other European markets following throughout 2015.
