Novo Nordisk beats expectations in quarterly results

Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) exceeded analysts’ forecasts with its first quarter 2021 financial results, presented on Wednesday.

Reported net sales came in unchanged compared to a year ago, at 33.8 billion Danish kroner ($5.46 billion), above a forecast of 32.5 billion kroner in a Refinitiv poll.

The company’s reported quarterly operating profit of 14.98 billion Danish kroner was above the average of 14.6 billion kroner expected by analysts.