Novo Nordisk beats expectations in quarterly results

Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) exceeded analysts’ forecasts with its first quarter 2021 financial results, presented on Wednesday.
Reported net sales came in unchanged compared to a year ago, at 33.8 billion Danish kroner ($5.46 billion), above a forecast of 32.5 billion kroner in a Refinitiv poll.
The company’s reported quarterly operating profit of 14.98 billion Danish kroner was above the average of 14.6 billion kroner expected by analysts.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
